Drinking even small amounts of alcohol may increase the risk of cancer.

That's according to a new Harvard study of more than 120-thousand adults living in Japan.

It showed light and moderate drinkers were more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.

In fact cancer risk was the lowest among those who did not drink at all.

Alcohol use was most strongly linked to colorectal, stomach, breast, prostate and esophageal cancers.

The study was led by researchers at University of Toyko and Harvard University and published in 'CANCER'.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

