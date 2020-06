If you were in downtown Lansing today you may have heard the dribble of basketballs. The dribbling was part of the "Dribbling for Justice and Unity" event.

Local basketball players and coaches went from the Adado Riverfront Park to the Capitol where they took a knee and dribbled for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd.

Local police escorting the protesters also joined in support.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.