Dresser Recall Alert

Joybird is recalling it's "Blythe" dressers that are unstable and could tip over if not anchored to the wall.

It poses an entrapment hazard that could seriously injure or kill children.

The dressers have a white painted exterior and nine brown-colored, veneer-faced plywood drawers.

They were sold online at Joybird-dot-com from October 2017 through July 2019.

If you have one, contact Joybird for a repair or a refund.

