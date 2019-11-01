Dressbarn liquidation sales begin

Liquidation sales for all Dressbarn stores began Friday.

The clothing store chain is preparing to shutdown all 544 stores.

Back in May, the Ascena Retail Group announced plans to close all locations after bankruptcy fears.

After the news was announced, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6% to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50% so far this year.

Clothing prices are slashed up to 40% until the stores close in late December.

Dressbarn will return with a new owner as an online clothing store in 2020.

