Draymond Green's jersey being retired Tuesday night

The fans aren't the only people excited for Tuesday night.

Former Spartan-Great Draymond Green will see his jersey get retired by Michigan State at halftime.

News 10's Seth Wells says Green is so excited for Tuesday night that MSU basketball head coach Tom Izzo said he has been planning most of the ceremony and how it will go.

On top of that, NBC Sports reports that Draymond's head coach in the NBA, Steve Kerr, is planning on coming to the Breslin Center Tuesday along with a few of his teammates.

"Draymond has meant a lot to is in a lot of different ways, but he kind of embodies the toughness and what we're looking for in our program and I just, I'm tickled to death for him," Izzo said.

The Spartans and Blue Devils have a late tip-off at 9:30 p.m. and the retirement ceremony will take place at halftime.

