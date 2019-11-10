Drag queens return to Lansing Brewing Company

Drag queens return to the Lansing Brewing Company.

This was the second time the show has been in Lansing, and the local restaurant was sold out today with cheering fans.

Sunday's event was not only a show, but a fundraiser as well.

"Not only does it give people a chance to be experienced or to experience drag, it also gives a sense of inclusion, it allows people who have never ever or would never ever see drag be introduced to drag," Drag Performer Asio Aviance said. "And also it gives them this sense I'm helping, I'm not just here to see a show I'm actually giving back something."

The show raised money for HQ Grand Rapids that provides resources for youth in crisis.

