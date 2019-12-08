Dozens of firefighters battle massive factory fire

Ten fire departments were called in when a massive blaze broke out at a plant in Montcalm Township on Saturday night, burning so hot that crews could do little to stop it.

"Just keep it from going into surrounding buildings, we have got two fire departments down here just protecting the potato storage on this end," Fire Chief Cliff Dickinson said.

"The wind is blowing it all in that direction. It took the flames from the far end on the south end to the north. It just blew it right on through there."

The fire happened at the factory located on Vining Road, just south of Peck Road. Officials say the fire started around 10:30 last night.

No one is believed to have been inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

Nearly 1,000 Consumers Energy Customers nearby lost power when the fire first started, service was back just before three.

