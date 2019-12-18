There's still time: Adopt a struggling family for the holidays

With Christmas a week away, there's still plenty of time to become Santa for a mid-Michigan family in need.

The Community Action Agency in Jackson is looking for sponsors for its Adopt-a-Family program which helps ensure happy holidays for struggling families.

The agency offers the Adopt-a-Family program for families receiving their services and whom are working towards self-sufficiency.

The agency is located at 1214 Greenwood Avenue in Jackson and serves families in Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties.

As of Wednesday, 31 families need people who can purchase items off their Christmas wish list before Christmas Eve.

Reynaldo Rodriguez's family was adopted for Christmas two years ago.

"They showed up not just with gifts, but a food basket and not just food for the dinner, but food that lasted a couple of days as well," said Rodriguez, a resident of Jackson.

Having to support five children, he said that programs like Adopt-a Family are a tremendous help.

"When we do get adopted and do receive these things. It's like a blessing. A big weight off our shoulders."

Families can ask for toys, food, clothing or hygiene and cleaning supplies.

"Some of the costs for a gift are less than a cup of coffee and so it's something you can do rather than buying a cup of coffee, you could make that holiday brighter for a child," said Kate Lambert-Lee, Communications Manager at the agency.

Even though the presents are nice to receive, Rodriguez said that he's blessed to get something far greater.

"Just the look on children's faces is a big enough reward, I'd say," he said.

Sponsors can also take advantage of Amazon Wish-Listwhere they can buy items online and ship them directly to the Community Action Agency in Jackson.

If you are interested in adopting a family this year, contact Kate Lambert Lee at (517)539-8310 or by email at klee@caajlh.org.

Donations can also be made online at Community Action Agency's website.