Dozens gather at the couple to sit in silence against racism

Dozens gather at the State Capitol on Saturday to protest against racism.

An event called 'Silent Sit in Against Racism' gathered at the State Capitol on Saturday. (Source: WILX)

The event was called 'Silent Sit in Against Racism.

It was a peaceful protest organized by Tamilikia Foster, who coordinated multiple speakers, dancers and singers to stand up against racism and make change.

"It was a moment of peace and clarity out of everything that's going on in the world we just needed a moment to pause," said Foster.

Foster is a registered nurse who says she isn't a part of a specific organization, but felt inspired to put together the silent sit in against racism to bring everyone together.

"I have children and one day I have grandchildren and everybody else I need the future to be different from mines and yours not just black, white, but for everybody transgender, Native American everybody needs to be represented in this world,"

Saturday Foster asked everyone to wear white to the protest to represent all the souls that have past.

During the event there were multiple performances of singing and dancing and several speakers throughout the community, including a representative from the mayor's office and Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

"I hear hear your message that policing must change and as a representative of the Lansing Police Department I agree and support that message and need for change I salute your call for needed police reform and denounce racism and policing," said Green.

Co-organizer Emma Rae Randall says she hopes Green keeps his word.

She even expressed she will continue to use her voice to help make change.

"I'm not going to believe that until there's action that's how I feel. And I do feel like I do have the privilege to say that you know? I have the privilege to say, what else are they doing? What else is Governor Whitmer, who is also a white woman - what is she doing? ," said Randall.

The protest ended peacefully at 2pm.

News 10 asked Foster is she plans on putting together another protest in the near future she says she isn't sure.

