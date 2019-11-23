Downward dog for shelter puppies

Puppies stretched their muscles during hot yoga in Haslett. Naturally they were great at Downward Dog.

Haslett Hot Yoga partnered with New Hope Pet Rescue to host a special yoga class for both people and puppies on Saturday afternoon.

The shelter dogs were able to spend time out of their kennels, stretching their legs, and playing with people.

"They [the puppies] get to run around, people get to handle them, play with their ears, play with their paws so they get used to that as they're growing and getting older," Janelle Hopkins, fundraising coordinator at New Hope, said.

The special class cost $30 and had limited spots. A hundred percent of the proceeds went back to the shelter in order to help care for the dogs that need homes.

People could donate money as well as things like gently used or new towels, linens, any dog or cat litter, food, toys, office supplies, or cleaning materials.

