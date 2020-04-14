Downtown grocery store project's amended brownfield plan gets state approval

Developers for a grocery store project in downtown Lansing received good news Tuesday from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

An amended brownfield plan for the project was approved by the organization so developers can get more tax incentives.

Less than a 10th of an acre was added to the grocery store project’s brownfield plan. Brownfields are typically used by developers to help fund redevelopment projects at properties that are blighted or contaminated.

Capital City Market, to be operated by Meijer, is under construction at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Larch Street. The project has experienced some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The market is part of a four-story development led by Lansing businessman Pat Gillespie that will also feature a hotel, bar, restaurant and apartments.

The entire project is expected to be finished in late 2020 or early 2021.

