US stocks rise in early trading as volatile swings continue

Specialists Brian Fairbrother, left, and Peter Giacchi confer on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Posted: 
Updated: Wed 10:29 AM, Mar 04, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% to recover nearly half its loss from the day before.

A measure of fear in the stock market eased, but Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign that traders remain concerned about the economic fallout from the virus.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for home mortgage rates, fell to 0.96%.

