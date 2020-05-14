Douglas Avenue closed for sewer repairs

If you drive along Douglas Avenue, your commute might look a little different for the next couple of days.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced Douglas Avenue between Polly Avenue and Benjamin Drive will be closed for sewer repairs beginning Thursday, May 14.

The department said the work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 20.

The department said to use the following detours during the construction:

Eastbound Detour:

• South on Benjamin Dr.

• North on Thompson St.

Westbound Detour:

• South on Thompson St.

• North on Benjamin Dr.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.