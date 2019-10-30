Double murder suspect in court

The man accused of killing two women in the Lansing area over the summer is expected to be in court Wednesday.

Kiernan Brown faces open murder and several other charges, including armed robberies.

Brown is charged in the deaths of Kaylee Ann Brock, 26, of Holt and Julie Ann Mooney, 32, of Williamston.

Brock was killed in her Delhi Township apartment.

Mooney's body was found at a home in Meridian Township.

Brown was arrested during a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County.

A statement Brown gave to his parole agent a few days after the murders where he admitted to taking a mother from her daughters.

"...I took a mother from her daughters. She didn't do anything wrong. She was just trying to help me. I tried to get help the past couple of months, they never called back and with my insurance things fell through. I don't know why I did what I did. I took like two boxes of blank [redacted] and something. It wasn't me.'

Police said Brown confessed to the crimes, however, he plead 'not guilty' at his arraignment.

He was ordered to undergo a mental health exam back in May.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

