Doordash launches "Main Street Strong"

DoorDash is launching an initiative called "Main Street Strong" to help restaurants navigate the recovery phase of the covid-19 pandemic.
DoorDash will offer customers $0 delivery fees on all orders from local restaurants every Saturday in June to help them drive additional sales.
The company is also launching a suite of new products, programs, and policies to help restaurants grow their business.
That includes a turnkey solution called DoorDash Storefront, which enables restaurants to create their own online stores at the click of a button.
