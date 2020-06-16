DoorDash partners with CVS Pharmacy

DoorDash is no longer just for your favorite restaurant takeout.
The service has entered into a partnership with CVS Pharmacy to deliver non-prescription household essentials.
Things like shampoo, hair accessories, makeup and nail care...
Non-perishable and perishable grocery staples, household essentials, and over-the-counter medicines are among the three thousand products available for delivery.
No time slot or pre-scheduling is required.
This also marks DoorDash's first pharmacy retailer to join the platform.
