DoorDash partners with CVS Pharmacy

DoorDash is no longer just for your favorite restaurant takeout.

The service has entered into a partnership with CVS Pharmacy to deliver non-prescription household essentials.

Things like shampoo, hair accessories, makeup and nail care...

Non-perishable and perishable grocery staples, household essentials, and over-the-counter medicines are among the three thousand products available for delivery.

No time slot or pre-scheduling is required.

This also marks DoorDash's first pharmacy retailer to join the platform.

