Residents could be fined for raking leaves into street, city says

The city of Jackson is telling residents that they could be fined if they sweep their leaves into the street this fall.

Last month, The Jackson City Council held a special meeting and voted to scrap the bagged leaf pick-up program in favor of loose leaf collection. Council members approved spending $630,000 to buy vacuum trucks for leaf pickup.

People should rake their leaves to the space between street curbs and sidewalks - not into the street, according to a city of Jackson announcement.

Leaves in the street can clog drains and damage pavement, the city said.

Leaf collection will start in mid-to-late November through December, with pickup taking place six days per week.

Exact pickup dates will be announced at a later date.

Bags of leaves won’t be accepted and leaf piles mixed with with trash or yard waste won’t be picked up.

You can view the city's leaf collection map here.

