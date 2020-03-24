Don't flush wipes or paper towel

The coronavirus pandemic has made it tough to find toilet paper, which is leading some people to turn to other bathroom alternatives.

Hedlund Plumbing of Grand Ledge is reminding people that even though the packaging may say the product is flushable, flushing items like wet wipes, could damage your sewer system.

Products like facial tissues or paper towels do not break down in water like toilet paper does, which can lead to nasty backups and you won't be the only person impacted.

"The biggest reason on why the flushable wipes should never be flushed is that they do great harm to the public city lift standards," said Bob Hedlund, co-owner of Hedlund Plumbing.

Hedlund said on the lift pumps, there is a small hole and all the discharge has to go through that hole and flushing the wipes can block the pump and essentially break it.

If you do have to resort to wipes, you should toss them in the trash instead of flushing the, down the drain,

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.