Donor breast milk bank coming to Jackson

Women in Jackson could soon donate or get breast milk for their baby from a breast milk bank.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Jackson Community Foundation to create a breast milk bank.

Jackson Community Foundation President and CEO Monica Moser said that the breast milk bank will remove barriers like access and safety risks for women who can't breastfeed but want their babies to drink safe breast milk.

"There are milk banks in other cities, so this would help local women who can't breastfeed but know the benefits of their baby having breast milk," Moser said. "And women who have an abundance of breast milk can donate it."

Moser said there is a need in Jackson for an organization like this.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health organizers said that bank will be fully operational by 2021. Once the new program is established they intend to implement it in other Henry Ford Health Systems locations, as well as other local hospitals.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

