Donation makes it possible for holiday ornaments to return

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the iconic holiday ornaments that sat in downtown Lansing will return after a generous donation to the replace them was made.

In October Lansing city officials decided it was best to not pay up to $7,500 to have the fiberglass ornaments repaired after a vehicle clipped them December 30, 2018.

Police were never able to identify a suspect.

However, a contribution from the Gentilozzi family is making it possible for those ornaments to return to the traffic roundabout at Michigan Avenue and Washington Square before the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City on Friday, November 22, 2019.

“As a fifty-year property and business owner in Lansing, the Gentilozzi family is thrilled to work with the City of Lansing to fix the iconic holiday ornaments and return it to the traffic circle in time for Silver Bells in the City 2019,” Paul Gentilozzi said.

For more information about Silver Bells, visit silverbellsinthecity.org

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.