Don Pancho Market says business is not affected yet, but it could change soon

Don Pancho is currently open for business despite the car that went through the side of their building this weekend.

Don Pancho Market car crash

Store owners say they remain open for their customers as long as they can.

"We're here for them they depend on us being open for their groceries," Denise Cervantes, Duaghter said,

They say they've made adjustments to the way they do business to accommodate their current situation. This meant shutting down their kitchen and hot food sells so that they could remain open to sell fresh meats and other grocery items.

The crash hit a gas line on the side of the store, causing the entire building to go without. This also affected their heat and water temperatures but they're currently using the water from a business nearby.

While it may be a little colder than usually customers are just happy the business is open during this time. "It's also for the neighborhood who can't go elsewhere to get authentic Mexican products and items that they need," says life-long customer Michael Gonzalez

Store owners will know the extent of the damage done by tomorrow and will be able to update their customers about rather or not they will remain open.