Domestic violence shelters could experience uptick in cases during coronavirus pandemic

Agencies across Mid-Michigan say they are expecting an uptick in domestic violence as more people are stuck staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, Ingham County says his deputies have already seen an increase in incidents and arrests since the outbreak.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable. No matter what's going on in your life but with people at home more, the kids are at home more, the stressors of this COVID-19 outbreak are leading to more instances,” said Wriggelsworth.

It has only been one week since Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home, stay safe order to protect residents. However, domestic violence advocates warn that home is not a safe haven for everyone.

"People being isolated, that's a typical tactic of people who use violence in their homes isolating you from your loved ones and from other potential resources," said Angelia Gunn, Executive Director of Aware,Inc. Domestic violence shelter.

Gunn says while Aware, Inc. hasn’t seen an increase in calls yet, it’s only a matter of time.

"This is going to be an issue during the pandemic. We have no idea how long this is going to last," said Gunn.

Joy Whitenburg, with EVE domestic violence center is also expecting a spike. She says the pandemic has removed outlets to get away, which gives abusers 24 hour access to their victims.

"Those times of respite that you used to have where you could go into work or you could go to church or even to the grocery store to go shopping where you're at least safe for those few hours, to get away from someone, those don't exist anymore. So that round the clock access to someone does make them more vulnerable," said Whitenburg.

Both centers are staying open around the clock and online to help during this time.

Even though most courthouses are closed both centers have legal resources and can still get victims personal protection orders and help them navigate their various situations. They also have counselors available online and space at their shelters for emergency housing.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence call the National Domestic Violence Hotline call 1-800-799-7233.

EVE 24 Hour Crisis Line: 517-372-5572.

Safe House Center 24/7 HelpLine: 734-995-5444.

Aware, Inc. Crisis Hotline: 517-783-2861

