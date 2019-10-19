Domestic dispute escalates into police standoff

Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute that escalated into a subsequent standoff with the suspect.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, deputies responded to a 911 call by a woman who said she was assaulted by a 29-year-old Jackson man.

According to statements made by the woman, the man was still inside the house on Lincoln Court in Summit Township, and he had a firearm.

Eventually police received a search warrant and entered the home to arrest the man.

He was held at the Jackson County Jail on an outstanding warrant and several additional charges are being sought for the domestic assault.

