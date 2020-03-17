Dollar General lets seniors shop first

Health officials are warning senior citizens to stay out of crowds, which has some retailers giving older customers a chance to shop when the risk is lower.

Beginning Tuesday, senior citizens are able to shop first at Dollar General. Stores are letting them have the run of the store for the first hour of the day to allow at-risk customers to avoid crowds

The CDC said people age 60 and older are the most vulnerable when it comes to contracting the coronavirus.

"I think it's good for them, you know. That way they won't have to be rushed, won't have to be going through all the stuff that's been going on. I've been seeing on Facebook all the youngsters acting and stuff. So I think it's a great thing. They should let them go ahead. They won't be in none of that," said Tony McCarthy.

Dollar General is not giving a specific age, but they're asking younger, health customers to visit later in the morning to accommodate.

"We want to be able to provide that shopping experience for our most at-risk customers so we're asking everyone to use their discretion and be able to amend their shopping hours as so," said Crystal Ghassemi, spokesperson for Dollar General.

Dollar General and other stores will also be closing an hour earlier to give staff time to sanitize thoroughly.

One of the local stores helping out older customers includes Sage Market in Laingsburg. They will be open Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for customers 60 and older.

On Thursday, Market House in Hudson and Hillsdale will do the same from 5 to 6 a.m.

