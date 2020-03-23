Dollar General allocating shopping time for seniors

As the coronavirus continues to change the economy and society, Dollar General has announced new measures to keep senior citizens safe. The store says it will let seniors shop by themselves for the first hour of each day.

COVID-19 affects the elderly much more than younger adults, and many seniors are on fixed incomes. Therefore, a safer shopping experience at discount stores could make a big difference for many shoppers.

Dollar General also says it will change its store hours as health officials encourage people to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

