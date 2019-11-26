Dog show in mid-Michigan over holiday weekend

The big Ingham County Kennel Club dog show is back this Thanksgiving weekend.

It starts on November 29 with a all-breed AKC sanctioned event.

The matches begin at 7 p.m. and you can check it out at the MSU Pavilion in East Lansing.

The Early Winter Dog Show starts on November 30 and runs through December 1 at the Pavilion.

According to a release from the ICKC, this is a conformation dog show that will see about 1300 dogs in 150 different breeds.

There is a $5 entry fee to check it out, or $12 per family (2 adults, 2 children). No pets are allowed at the show. Also, no baby strollers are allowed in the venue.

THE SCHEDULE:

Breed judging starts at 8 a.m. and continues into the early afternoon.

Group judging, such as working, herding, sporting, and more, will start around 1 p.m. where the best in the breeds will be picked to represent the best of their group.

Those winners will move on to the final judging where one dog will win Best in Show. The latter judging will take place around 4 PM

