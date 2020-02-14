Dog missing for 3 years is headed home to owner

A dog that was missing for three years will be getting a lot of love on Valentine's Day.

Wrangler, a 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, took off from Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday to be reunited with his owner.

The dog was found living in deplorable conditions in Spring, Texas three weeks ago.

There were 200 other animals, but Wrangler was the only one with a microchip. That chip identified his owner, A U.S. Air Force Airman serving in Spokane, Washington.

Ryland Brown said a friend gave Wrangler away after he left for basic training and eventually he gave up looking for his pet.

