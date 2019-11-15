Documents show over $4,000 missing in embezzlement case

The former East Lansing parking coordinator Colter Ann Tupper asked a judge on Friday for more time to go through the case.

As the parking coordinator for the City of East Lansing, Tupper was in charge of its petty cash fund and collecting money from parking meters.

The finance department audited her work from October 2017 to October 2019, and found a total of $4,920 dollars not accounted for.

When questioned Tupper had no explanation as to what happened to the money.

Tupper is also accused of stealing a laptop out of a vehicle in a parking garage on Albert Avenue.

Tupper is accused of a two-count felony which includes embezzlement, which is a a$1,000-$20,000 fine and a five-year felony, and she is charged with larceny in a building, a four-year felony.

The probable cause hearing will be on Dec. 6, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 12.

