Doctors warn to get flu vaccine ahead of upcoming holidays

Experts say the best time to get the flu shot is by the end of October, but if someone missed that deadline its not too late.

December to February is really when the flu kicks into high gear.

Experts say it takes two weeks for the vaccine to kick in so those who need it should do it sooner rather than later.

A doctors office, college health center, or a local pharmacy have flu vaccines available.

Anyone six months and older can receive a flu vaccine.

Some ways to tell someone is getting the flu is if they have a fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, or a soar throat.

Miranda Cristales, Sparrow physician assistant said, "We see influenza rise after holidays, family gatherings, or group gatherings so we even see it in the new year and even in the spring after spring break. So you should really get the vaccine."

Experts say if someone is sick they should cough into their elbow and wash their hands constantly to prevent germs from spreading.

The flu can spread pretty quick.

Cristales said, "Its [flu] transmitted through the droplets in the air, so the best way to contain it is to cover your cough, for kids to be coughing in their elbow, and to stay home from school and to stay home from work if you have the flu."

If someone has the flu they should drink plenty of fluids like water or a beverage with electrolytes in it, like a sports drink.

Experts say those with the flu might not always be hungry, but they should eat what they can.

The biggest concern is to make sure those with the flu are drinking plenty of water.

