Doctors warn of reopening too soon

As the country looks to regain a sense of normalcy, doctors warn reopening businesses too soon could make the situation worse.

"Even though, of course, all of us want to go back to living the lives that we were living before, we can't afford to do that too soon because if we do that, then we'll expose each other all over again," said Lansing Doctor Farhan Bhatti.

Some doctors fear a second wave of COVID-19 if states reopen businesses too soon. Dr. Bhatti agrees, saying we need to continue to practice social distancing for the foreseeable future.

"If everybody does their part and if everybody makes sacrifices, then that's the way we're going to be able to prevent the most loss of life," said Dr. Bhatti.

He says the stay-at-home order is working here in Michigan.

"There's progress being made. The numbers, at least the people that we're testing, we're seeing that the rate of increase is starting to diminish," said Dr. Bhatti.

While many businesses are struggling during this shut down, Dr. Bhatti says it's keeping people safe.

"If we were to open up the economy today, then productivity at work would actually decline because people would reinfect each other and then people would start to miss work. So we wouldn't get the economic boom that we are hoping for," he said.

China has recently reported new cases of the virus after relaxing some of its restrictions.

