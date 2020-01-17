Doctors warn of "heart attack" snow

The Weather Authority is calling for a snowy weekend with snow described as "wet and heavy."

Push the shovel rather than lifting it, or use a smaller shovel to lift the snow. (Source WILX)

It's the wet and heavy part that has doctors worried so News 10 wants to keep you safe with some advice on shoveling.

First up, don't shovel first thing in the morning because that's when your blood is most likely to clot. Doctors recommend giving your body time to get up and move before heading outside.

Second, shield your face from the bitter cold by wearing a face mask or scarf.

Third, take a brisk walk or stretch to prepare for shoveling.

Fourth, push the shovel rather than lifting it, or use a smaller shovel to lift the snow.

Fifth, and the most important tip, remember to breathe. Doctors say that a lot of people hold their breath which puts an extra strain on your body.

And lastly, take frequent breaks to lower your heart rate.

Doctors told News 10 that about 100 people die every year in the U.S. while shoveling snow.

If you feel any chest or arm discomfort, stop shoveling.

If you feel light-headed, shortness of breath or weak, stop shoveling because it could be a sign of a heart attack.

