Doctor accused of sexual assault won't face criminal charges

A doctor who was accused of sexually assaulting patients won’t face criminal charges.

Dr. John Laurain’s case has been reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, and the office decided to not pursue charges, spokesman Scott Hughes said.

Laurain, a former Sparrow Health System employee, was accused of sexually assaulting two former patients on more than one occasion.

Sparrow let Laurain go in April after the allegations came to light.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ website indicates Laurain’s medial license remains active and won’t expire until Jan. 31, 2022.

The state Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint last month to revoke Laurain’s medical license.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

