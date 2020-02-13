Do you think you're overtaxed?

A majority of Americans say they are overtaxed, and do not know how their tax dollars are spent.

According to a new survey from Go-Banking-Rates, nearly 18% of those surveyed feel their tax dollars are spent effectively, 27% do not.

But nearly 56% don't know where their tax dollars go.

Men and women also agree that social insurance (social security and medicare) as well as education should be the top government spending priorities.

But republicans and democrats are sharply divided on public assistance programs.

A majority of Americans are not pleased with how much they're being taxed, and a recent tax foundation report shows Americans spend more money on taxes than food, housing and clothing combined.

