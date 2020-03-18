CATA CEO: "If you do not need to ride the bus, I ask you not to."

More changes are coming to the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

CATA says it is closing its administration building and the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway, effective immediately. CATA also says that to further protect their bus operators, they've implemented fare-free trips and will require passengers to board the bus from the rear door. CATA asks that riders stay an appropriate distance from the bus driver.

"If you do not need to ride the bus, I ask you not to," said CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser in a press release. “Our response to COVID-19 remains ever-changing and fluid. Our drivers have stepped up and agreed to put themselves at risk of infection in order to dedicate service to our most vulnerable riders,” Funkhouser said.

This announcement comes just a day after CATA announced reduced routes and the closing of the downtown transportation center.

