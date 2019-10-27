District recruits teachers to drive buses

The safety of your children is a big concern when you put them on the school bus, but in certain communities, qualified drivers are hard to find.

That's why some districts are turning to teachers.

Is it too much for educators who are already stretched thin?

In Indiana, gym teacher Mike Bostic has gotten behind the wheel this school year because his district has been behind the curve for years trying to find qualified bus drivers with unemployment so low around the region.

"I never drove anything that size, but the district really prepared me well. My trainer was fantastic," said Bostic.

Teachers receive intensive training en route to a commercial driver license and can make an additional $18,000 a year.

Critics have expressed worry about overworked teachers driving tired.

"You know, it's really not a last resort. I just wish we had thought about it years ago because what better candidate could you have to be to drive a bus than a professional educator?" said Roger McMichael, Carmel Clay Schools Associate Superintendent.

Jessica Mason is an emotional behavior instructional assistant and signed up to drive as well and sees a deeper upside than just the extra pay.

"A lot of the students recognize me within the school so I think just being someone on a bus, driving a bus that will definitely help in behavior management," said Mason.

Driver shortages have spread across the country.

Bostic says he doesn't mind the earlier wake-up call and that parents have given him the thumbs-up.

"I think most of my parents actually feel really good about it that Mr. B., their PE teacher who they know and trust, is taking their kids to school and bringing them home safely," he said.

