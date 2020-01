Michigan courts soon must allow visitors to carry phones.

Chief Judge William McConico erased the ban on writing instruments at 36th District Court.

It was adopted in 2017 under a different chief judge, apparently for security reasons.

McConico said the policy was an "unnecessary hardship on the public."

The Detroit court is one of the busiest in the U.S., serving a city of nearly 700,000 residents.

