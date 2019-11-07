Dispose of old pumpkins, gourds at MSU – for free

Have pumpkins you want to get rid of?

Michigan State University’s Recycling Center allows people to dispose of them for free until 2 p.m. Friday.

That includes jack-o’-lanterns leftover from Halloween and those bumpy decorative gourds.

All pumpkins and gourds will be used for composing and can be dropped off at dumpsters placed outside the center.

The center is located at 468 Green Way on MSU’s campus.

For more information, call 517-355-1723 or visit recycle.msu.edu.

