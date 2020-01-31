Display showing important people in black history hanging from a rack taken down on MSU's campus

A display at the Wharton Center had to be taken down on Friday after complaints were received about it.

MSU Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant told News 10 that the display at the Wharton Center Gift shop was inappropriate and people were hurt and offended.

The display was described by Guerrant as a tree-like rack used to hold historical black figures.

“We sincerely apologize to our community members and have immediately removed the display. Additionally, after the Wharton Center reported the incident, it agreed to provide employees and volunteers with racial bias training that focuses on the impact and understanding of intentional and unintentional racial bias," said Guerrant.

She said that regardless of the intent of the display, it was insensitive.

“We have work to do, and MSU remains committed to creating a culture that is inclusive and safe for all faculty, staff, students and visitors. As we enter Black History Month, it’s important we not only recognize the many contributions of African Americans, but we remember history and confront all bias.”

This is a developing news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

