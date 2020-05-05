Displaced children growing worldwide

The U.N. children’s agency says an estimated 46 million people, 19 million of them children, fled violence and conflict last year but remained in their home country, and millions more were displaced by disasters.

A UNICEF report released Tuesday said the number of internally displaced people increased from 25 million a decade ago to over 40 million in the last five years.

And last year more than 40% of them were under the age of 18.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said millions of children are going without proper care, and the coronavirus pandemic makes them especially vulnerable.

