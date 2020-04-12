Disney to furlough employees

Nearly 43,000 Disney employees are going to be furloughed due to coronavirus closures.

This is the first large wave of temporary layoffs since the park closed in the middle of March.

The layoffs will begin on April 19.

"This is a decision that the union doesn't like. However, it is within the company's right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation," said Eric Clinton, President of UNITE HERE Local 362.

All workers who are furloughed will still have access to health and education benefits and can enroll in unemployment benefits.

