Disney raises admission at theme parks

Disney is raising prices on annual passes at its theme parks.
At Walt Disney World in Florida the weekday select pass jumps $20 to $369 bucks.
The Platinum Plus Pass, which gives you access to four theme parks every day for one year, is $1295.00.
Disney's Signature Plus Passport in California is now $1449.00.
Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in June 2019.
