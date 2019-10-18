Disney fans can make $1K reviewing films

If you're a Disney fan, here's a dream job for you.

You can earn $1,000 just by watching the company's beloved movies.

Media site "Reviews.org" said it is looking for the "biggest, baddest Disney fans" to watch and review 20 Disney movies or TV shows in 30 days.

To qualify for the gig, you have to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and submit a sample video reviewing your favorite Disney movie.

You have until Nov. 7 to submit your dream job application.

