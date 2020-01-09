Discussion about Lansing's new interim superintendent to be discussed at meeting

Discussion about the new interim superintendent of Lansing Schools is on the docket Thursday night.

The Lansing School Board hired Sam Sinicropi to serve as the interim superintendent while the district continues to search for a permanent one.

Sinicropi has served as interim superintendent since the beginning of January. The Lansing School District has been run by interim and acting superintendents since Yvonne Caamal Canul resigned.

The Lansing School District is looking for a permanent superintendent after acting superintendent Mark Coscarella stepped down and asked to be placed on leave. He was the lead candidate for the position until a NEWS 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Dr. Coscarella's leave of absence is described by the district as a "voluntary, paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave until further notice."

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

He's looking to improve student achievement while serving as interim president.

"Looking forward to improving student achievement even in a short period of time. We want to look at completing our bond issue in a timely matter. Making sure the bond projects get completed," Sinicropi said.

He is expected to give his first report to the Lansing School Board at the meeting.

He graduated from Everette High School back in 1968 and earned an associate's degree from Lansing Community College. He later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

