Diocese of Lansing to resume public mass May 29

The Diocese of Lansing is moving forward with plans to resume public mass on May 29th at 25% capacity.

The Diocese has a total of 74 parishes across 10 counties and all of them will be able to resume.

As of Monday, parishes are operating at 5% capacity with private masses only. Hymnals will be removed and kneelers for communion will be placed six feet a part.

Hand sanitizer will be provided and masks have to be worn inside. Families will be able to sit together but everyone will be spaced throughout the church.

Director of Communications David Kerr tells News 10 attending holy mass is a sacred practice for devout Catholics and after giving that up for the greater good of the community, members are ready to return safely.

"As a church, we are very keen to cooperate with the civil authorities in terms of managing this pandemic as we progress out of lockdown together and we think that the plans that we have in place to return to mass on the 29th are very much in keeping with what the state, the civil authorities, and church authorities are trying to do in order to see this great state through this pandemic," said Kerr.

They plan to stick with their plan even if Governor Whitmer chooses to extend her stay at home order beyond May 28th. She hinted at doing so on Thursday.

The elderly and those who have compromised immune systems can stay home.

There is concern about churches being a potential hot spot for the spread of the coronavirus. The Lansing Diocese feels its safety protocols will be enough.

It will also create some form of online sign up for those attending to make sure individual churches don't go past 25% capacity.

