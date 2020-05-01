Diocese of Lansing preparing to restore mass May 18

The Diocese of Lansing said it is preparing to restore public masses on Monday, May 18.

The diocese said continuing safety measures will remain in place in order to protect public health.

“The Catholic community of the Diocese of Lansing has made some big and, yes, painful sacrifices over the past weeks in order to live out Christ’s divine instruction to love our neighbor as we have attempted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, prevent our healthcare workers from being overwhelmed, and uphold all elements of the common good,” said Director of Worship for the Diocese of Lansing Jeremy Priest.

The diocese said public Masses have been suspended since March 17, however, parishes have continued to celebrate baptisms, weddings and observe funerals with small groups present. The diocese said priests have continued to offer regular confessions and the Sacrament of the Sick has also continued to be administered including the anointing of COVID-19 patients.

The diocese said some relaxations have begun to take place including private masses for those receiving First Holy Communion and the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Additionally, the diocese said churches may continue to remain open for private prayer.

The diocese said in the coming days, Bishop Boyea will be finalizing the details regarding how parishes may safely re-open public masses, which will include advice on maintaining social distancing. The diocese said there will also be advice on maintaining good hygiene for those who come to the public masses including clergy and lay faithful.

“As with other aspects of public life, the effectiveness of our social-distancing and hygiene guidelines at our public Masses will be monitored,” said Jeremy Priest. “We are not precisely sure at this stage what our future practice will look like as the weeks and months progress but it’s our intention to move things forward as safely as we can.”

