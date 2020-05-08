Diocese of Lansing delays public mass

The Diocese of Lasing will be delaying public mass due to the extension of Governor Whtimer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order. The Diocese of Lansing planned on resuming mass on May 18th, however, in a statement on Facebook, the Diocese of Lansing says mass is delayed until at the earliest June 1.

"This is a painful decision but one, I believe, that is both prudent and necessary," said Bishop Earl Boyea. "From May 18, however, our pastors will be allowed, should they wish, to celebrate, by invitation only, weekday Masses for small groups of parishioners."

The small group celebrations will not happen on Sundays until after June 1.

The Diocese of Lansing is working towards finalizing guidelines to celebrate Mass safely during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.