Diocese cancel all public masses

The Diocese of Lansing has canceled all public masses for its 73 parishes.

The decision came after the federal government recommended gatherings be 10 people or less.

The diocese said private baptisms, weddings and funerals can continue with only immediate family present.

Churches will remain open for private prayer.

"The absence of the holy mass is a great sadness to any catholic, and so for the next few weeks, we take that sorrow, we accept that this is necessary for the good of all," said David Kerr, Diocese of Lansing spokesperson.

Kerr said the diocese will reassess the situations as it changes, but as of right now, the plan is to resume mass on Wednesday, April 8.

