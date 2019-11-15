Digging out the Big House

Crews of people have been working for days trying to clear out the snow in Michigan stadium ahead of Saturday's rivalry football game.

The Michigan State Spartans will be playing against their rivals University of Michigan Wolverines at the Wolverines' home turff in Ann Arbor.

Nearly a foot of snow fell in Ann Arbor on Monday night and well into Tuesday morning.

There's no room on the sidelines for the snow to be pushed off to the side.

Crews have been using trucks and putting the snow in massive piles to clear the field and seats at the Big House, which has a capacity to seat more than 107-thousand people.

Ahead of the game Saturday, U of M and MSU released a joint statementstressing the importance of sportsman ship and civility.

