Diet benefits are temporary

No matter which diet you try to lose weight the benefits will likely be temporary.

That's according to new research from Canada's McMaster University.

Scientists tracked over 20-thousand adults who followed a popular name diet like Atkins, Dash or Zone, or their typical diet.

After six months, low carb and low fat diets were the best for both weight loss, and blood pressure.

But by one year that weight loss diminished, and the cardiovascular benefits for all of the diets, except the mediterranean diet, disappeared.

The study was led by researchers at McMaster University (CAN) and published in 'The BMJ'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.