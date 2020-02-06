Diabetes drug linked to heart problems

A new study adds to evidence that the diabetes drug Avandia is linked to heart problems.

Since 2007, there have been conflicting findings about whether the drug increases the risk of heart attacks.

The FDA even imposed strict limits on the use of Avandia, and then reversed the decision after three years.

However, the new study from Yale, found Avandia was associated with a 33% increased risk of a cardiovascular event.

The study was led by researchers at Yale University and published in 'The BMJ.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

